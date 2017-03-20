Arsenal make approach for top managerial target to succeed Wenger as change possible

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Borussia Dortmund over the possibility of prising coach Thomas Tuchel away from them so he can replace Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners fell to new depths at the weekend as their 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion was another damaging blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four in the Premier League this season.

With banners both against and in support of Wenger being flown over the Hawthorns, it continues to bring real embarrassment to the club as to how things are going for the Frenchman, and protests and calls for him to go are growing ever louder.

Despite the fact that he continues to play the mystery game by not announcing his intentions with his current contract set to expire this summer, it appears as though the Arsenal hierarchy are making their moves to sound out possible replacements.

According to Bild, Arsenal have made an approach for Tuchel and so now it remains to be seen whether or not the Bundesliga outfit are willing to allow their German tactician the opportunity to talk to the Premier League giants.

The 43-year-old guided Dortmund to a second-placed finish in the German top flight last season, although they sit in third place this year while also making the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

While he may not be the ideal choice for many, a large group of supporters would likely merely be happy with any change if it meant that Wenger was to be replaced.

After over 20 years with Arsenal, it finally looks as though the Frenchman must go. Despite speculation to the contrary suggesting that he will stay, after the pathetic performance produced by many of his players at West Brom at Saturday, it looks as though he may well have lost the dressing room as well as a growing contingent of the club’s supporters.