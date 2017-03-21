Chelsea injury news: Influential ace in race to be fit for Man City showdown

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is reportedly facing a real race against time to be fit for his side’s encounter with Manchester City.

The two Premier League giants face off on April 5 as Chelsea will look to take another huge step towards reclaiming the title with three important points.

However, they face the prospect of having to do so without one of their most influential players, with The Sun noting that Hazard is out for between 10 and 15 days due to the injury he suffered in training last week which forced him to miss the win at Stoke City.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez confirmed the setback as he’ll be without Hazard for the international break as the winger continues to receive treatment and steps up his recovery, but it could also have a damaging effect on Chelsea coach Antonio Conte.

While he saw his side step up and deliver without Hazard at the weekend, the Italian tactician will be desperate to be at full strength for the final stretch of the Premier League campaign.

It’s added in the report that Hazard is a major doubt to face Crystal Palace on April 1, and so he faces a fitness battle to prove himself ready to take on City four days later at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain 10 points clear at the top of the standings, but they will not want to give their rivals any opportunity to narrow the gap and pile the pressure on them in the final few games of the season and so Hazard’s return to fitness as soon as possible will be crucial.