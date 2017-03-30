Liverpool snubbed as German giants confirm signing of £8.5m-rated starlet

Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud will join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season having reportedly rejected a move to Anfield.

The highly-talented 21-year-old has been linked with various clubs across Europe for some time, and with just one year remaining on his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of this season, he had been tipped for a cut-price deal elsewhere.

As reported by The Express, Liverpool were hopeful of snapping him up for as little as £8.5m, but he has instead opted to stay in Germany and continue his progression with Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Dortmund have a growing number of top young talents at the club and have seemingly made a point of putting together a really strong squad for the future. In turn though, that puts the pressure on Tuchel to deliver both in the short-term and long-term, and he’ll be hopeful that Dahoud can help with that moving forward.

It’s also noted by the Express that the German Under-21 international reportedly becomes the third player to turn Liverpool down for Dortmund, with Ousmane Dembele linked with a move to Merseyside before opting for the Bundesliga giants while Christian Pulisic has expressed his desire to stay.

All this means that Jurgen Klopp will have to look elsewhere to bolster his midfield this summer, with Liverpool finishing in the top four perhaps of paramount importance now to ensure that they can attract the top players in Europe and not continue to miss out to their rivals.