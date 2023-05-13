It’s been a long and arduous season for David Moyes and West Ham United, though they would appear to be just one positive result away from staying in the Premier League.

Whether or not the Scot is still in charge next season, the club have to plan for the 2023/24 season.

To that end, it’s believed that the east Londoners have been in talks with a German international midfielder to bolster their underperforming squad.

For a team that is on the verge of their first European final in decades, the fare that they’ve served up for the most part in the domestic competition hasn’t been anywhere close to being good enough.

Borussia Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud is available on a free transfer, though the Hammers have faced competition for his signature from the likes of Aston Villa, Brentford, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Indeed, it would appear that it’s the Seagulls that have won the race to sign the 27-year-old according to 90Min.

That’s likely to come as a bitter blow to the team from the London Stadium, who will need to continue to shop around in order to beef up their squad.

Were they to win the Europa Conference League this season, that need becomes even more acute given that the winners go straight into next season’s Europa League.

If they lose captain, Declan Rice, West Ham are woefully short of leaders, and that’s not the best position to be in at the start of a new season.