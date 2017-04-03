Liverpool injury news: Klopp sends key duo to USA to recover from setbacks

Liverpool pair Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson have travelled to Miami to complete their recovery ahead of the Premier League run-in.

Henderson has been sidelined for over a month with a foot problem, while Lallana picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with England last week.

In turn, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp has decided to send them both to Miami in order to continue their rehabilitation work with a view of being available for selection as soon as possible as the Reds enter the business end of the Premier League season.

It’s added in the report that Lallana is expected to be out for a month, while Henderson will miss the games against Bournemouth and Stoke City and possibly more depending on how well his recovery goes as he has already suffered a setback after initially picking up the problem in mid-February.

However, the trip is not aimed at receiving any specific treatment or medical visits, as the Echo claim that it’s merely for a ‘change of scenery’ as the duo look to stay patient, work on their fitness where possible and allow the injuries to heal.

Meanwhile, Klopp will also face an anxious wait to determine whether or not Sadio Mane will be available to face Bournemouth in midweek after the Senegal international was forced off in the Merseyside derby on Saturday against Everton.

The report notes that Klopp doesn’t expect him to recover in time, but there is optimism that it isn’t a serious knock as he was seen leaving Anfield unaided after the game.