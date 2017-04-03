Man Utd and Chelsea at major risk as Spanish giants plot £100m+ summer spending spree

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to go all out to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.

The La Liga giants remain on course to win the title this season, as they have a two-point lead over Barcelona and a game in hand with 10 games remaining this season.

However, they’re already preparing themselves for the summer transfer market, with The Mirror reporting that Hazard and De Gea top their shopping list.

It’s added that Thibaut Courtois was also a target, but Los Blancos have settled on De Gea being their priority as they try to persuade him to return to his homeland at the end of the season.

Keylor Navas has failed to convince that he can keep the job long term and do well, which in turn has now led to this situation with De Gea targeted. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the top shot-stoppers in Europe, and he’ll likely have a big decision to make in a few months time.

Meanwhile, it’s added that Hazard is also of interest, with Chelsea hopeful of seeing him sign a new £300,000-a-week deal in order to fend off interest from Madrid.

However, with Madrid prepared to include Alvaro Morata in the deal, the Mirror note that this could be the first time that a transfer dealing is worth over £100m as Hazard is expected to break the current world-record fee paid to sign Paul Pogba.

Both teams will be desperately trying to keep hold of two influential individuals, but with the money on offer and the appeal of moving to the Bernabeu, it remains to be seen if these two in particular can turn down such an opportunity.