Juventus approach Real Madrid star over potential summer move but will face competition from Premier League clubs

Juventus have made an offer to Real Madrid star James Rodriguez ahead of the summer transfer window, report Calciomercato.

Rodriguez showcased his talent during his time at Porto, and it earned him a mega-money move to AS Monaco. He was able to continue his development in Ligue 1, and when the 2014 World Cup came around, it became clear just how good a player he had become.

The Colombian was the star of the tournament, finishing as top goal-scorer, and some of the goals he scored were ones for the scrapbook. Real Madrid, who are always on the look out for the best talent on the market, made their move and secured his services.

However, since moving to the Bernabeu, he has struggled to establish himself as an important member of Los Blancos’ starting eleven – largely due to the plethora of attacking talent Real have within their ranks.

Calciomercato believe that Juventus are keen to take advantage of his situation and have already made him an offer ahead of a potential summer move. The Italian outlet believe that the Old Lady will face competition from Barcelona and Premier League sides in the race for his signature.