Chelsea loanee attracts permanent transfer interest but Conte has other ideas

Borussia Monchengladbach have not given up on signing Chelsea loanee Andreas Christensen on a permanent deal.

Danish centre-back Christensen has been on loan at the Bundesliga club for the past two seasons, becoming a regular stater.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl appeared to have given up on signing the 20-year-old last month.

He was quoted by The Express as saying: “He must go back to Chelsea FC. Those are the two players [Mahmoud Dahoud and Christensen] that we have to replace in the summer.”

However, Eberl has made a U-turn and is now hopeful of extending Christensen’s stay in Germany.

“We are still fighting for Andreas Christensen,” Ebrel told Kicker recently. “I have not given up hope.”

Ebert may well want to keep Christensen, but Chelsea have other ideas, according to The Express, who report that Blues boss Antonio Conte plans to get the youngster back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Christensen has started 23 Bundesliga games this season, winning 43 of 51 attempted tackles.

Has has scored two Bundesliga goals this term, while also netting twice in three Europa League outings.

Christensen played three times for Chelsea in the 2014/15 season.

He has been capped 11 times by Denmark at senior international level.

