(Video) Mesut Ozil bags his 10th goal of the season to give Arsenal the lead, Darren Randolph will not want to see it again

Arsenal have (finally) taken the lead against West Ham through Mesut Ozil.

It was a pretty stale first half, with the only notable incident being a penalty shout for the home side. Theo Walcott was shoved to the ground by Arthur Masuaku in the 18-yard-box, but the referee did not deem it sufficient contact to be a penalty.

Arsene Wenger’s men have the advantage now, however, after Ozil found the back of the net. The German international’s effort did bounce awkwardly in front of Darren Randolph, but he will undoubtedly be disappointed not to have kept it out.