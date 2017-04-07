Liverpool set sights on €24m teenager to fill problematic left-back position, offer five times current salary

Liverpool have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Atletico Madrid youngster Theo Hernandez, who is currently on loan at Alaves.

The 19-year-old has made 25 La Liga appearances so far this season, contributing four assists as well as carrying out his defensive duties in that time, and will have undoubtedly enjoyed gaining regular first-team experience.

However, according to Cadena Ser, as noted by AS, it looks as though Atleti could find it difficult to keep hold of him with city rivals Real Madrid keen on raiding them for one of their top young talents.

Los Blancos aren’t the only club interested though as per the report, as it’s claimed that not only would Liverpool be willing to meet the €24m release clause in his contract, but they are ready to pay him €5m-a-season, which is five times his current salary at Atleti.

The requirement for another left-back is obvious for Jurgen Klopp, as he has been deploying James Milner out of position to fill the role all season.

While the England international has done a more than commendable job, it’s surely time for the Liverpool boss to bring in a long-term left-back who can play in their natural position and be a major asset to the Reds in both facets of the game.

Whether or not Hernandez is the man that ticks all those boxes for Liverpool at this time remains to be seen, but judging from these reports in Spain it looks as though he has certainly caught Klopp’s eye and may well find himself in the Premier League as of next season.