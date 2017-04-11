Chelsea face major transfer concern as £100m ace and talisman will quit this summer

Chelsea are reportedly facing the highly damaging threat of losing both Eden Hazard and Diego Costa this summer which would force a serious rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

After a nightmare campaign last year, the pair have returned to top form this season and have led the Blues towards the Premier League title as they hold a seven-point lead over their nearest rivals with seven games to go.

However, as reported by The Sun, the club are growing increasingly wary of the fact that they could lose both players this summer with Hazard linked with a world-record £100m move to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, it’s added that Costa is fed up of the English weather and will seek a move elsewhere, and although he won’t command the same fee, it will take around £200m for Chelsea to replace the talent that they would be losing with players capable of stepping in and filling the pair’s shoes.

The report believes that it’s merely a matter of time before Hazard joins Madrid with a £300,000-a-week offer said to be forthcoming, while Costa will more than likely be the subject of interest from China again this summer after being linked with a move to the CSL in January.

It remains to be seen how close to the mark The Sun are with this report, as with Chelsea set to win the Premier League title this season, that comes with its own appeal of wanting to stay to defend their crown and feature in the Champions League with the Blues.

However, if Hazard has his heart set on a move to Spain and Costa still isn’t happy in west London despite hammering in 18 goals this season, then Chelsea will have no other option but to sell the pair and rebuild with a cool £200m likely to be at Antonio Conte’s disposal.