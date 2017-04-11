(Photo) Arsene Wenger suffers familiar wardrobe malfunction during Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is 67 years old, but he still struggles to dress himself.

The Arsenal manager’s arch nemesis is the zip on his official club jacket.

Wenger had another battle with his old enemy on Monday night while watching his team lose 3-0 to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal fans turned on Wenger during the second half at Selhurst Park, singing: “Why the f*** are you still here?”.

Get your coat, Wenger!

