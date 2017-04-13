Didier Drogba signs for new club, Chelsea legend’s job title is incredible

Didier Drogba took to Instagram today to announce his latest move across Planet Football.

The Chelsea legend, who scored 104 Premier League goals during two spells at Stamford Bridge, is moving to Arizona to continue his illustrious career with Phoenix Rising FC.

Drogba, 39, will not just be playing for Phoenix though.

He’s going to be a co-owner of the club.

So, he’s going to be a player-owner!

That’s quite a job title!

Drogba was last seen in action for Montreal Impact, for whom he scored 21 goals in 33 games.

Other than Chelsea, his former clubs include Galatasaray, Shanghai Shenhua, Marseille, Guingamp and Le Mans.

Phoenix Rising were established in 2014 and they are not yet in the MLS.

The young outfit currently compete in the United Soccer League, but there has been much talk of bidding for a place in America’s top division.

However, there is much work to be done off the field first. Phoenix Rising’s stadium currently holds just over 6,000 and is rarely full.