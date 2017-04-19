(Video) Neymar leaves the field in floods of tears as Barcelona are knocked out the Champions League by Juventus

Barcelona star left the field in floods of tears after his side were eliminated by Juventus.

The Catalan giants trailed 3-0 on aggregate after being thrashed in the first-leg in Turin. They didn’t, however, ever look like getting back into the game – and were subsequently knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Neymar, who tasted Champions League triumph in 2015, was clearly upset at his side’s shortfalls. The Brazilian couldn’t contain his emotions as he left the Camp Nou pitch.