Chelsea and Everton interested in signing £21M-rated Anderlecht sensation, AS Monaco have agreed a fee to sign him

The race to sign Anderlecht prodigy Youri Tielemans is well and truly hotting up.

The Belgian starlet has been in emphatic form this campaign, finding the back of the net on 18 occasions in all competitions.

The Sun cite several reports different countries in reporting that three clubs are battling it out to secure Tielemans’ signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to The Sun, those three sides are Chelsea, AS Monaco and Everton. It’s reported that Everton were thought to be leading the race to sign him, but Monaco have now pulled past them after agreeing a fee with Anderlecht.

Chelsea have the financial fire-power to gazump any proposal from Monaco or Everton, but it remains to be seen whether Antonio Conte will turn his interest into a concrete offer.

The Sun believe that Tielemans is valued at £21million by Anderlecht, which may be a small price to pay considering his astronomical potential.