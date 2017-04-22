Juventus interested in signing Chelsea flop who has appeared in just 6% of their Premier League minutes this season

Michy Batshuayi has not had a great debut season at Chelsea.

After moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer on the back of a 23 goal season at Marseille, there were high expectations of the Belgian international. However, not all has gone to plan this campaign.

Batshuayi has played just 172 minutes in the Premier League this season, that’s just 6% of the Blues’ total minutes in England’s top tier. He could subsequently seek the exit door in search of regular first-team football, and it appears as though a move to Italy could be on the cards.

Calciomercato report that Juventus are set to revive their interest in Batshuayi in the summer. The Italian outlet believe that Juve were interested in signing him in the summer, but he instead opted for a move to West London.

With Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala occupying the starting spots in Turin, it seems unlikely he’d get any more minutes in a Juventus shirt.