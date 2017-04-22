(Video) Nemanja Matic lights up Wembley with incredible goal, will never hit a ball better in his career

Oh my word, Nemanja Matic, take a bow.

Chelsea are on their way to the FA Cup final. Matic has just scored arguably the goal of the tournament to ensure their progress.

Eden Hazard laid the ball into Matic’s path – and he did something very, very special. Matic fired the ball into the top corner of Hugo Lloris’ net to double Chelsea’s advantage. He will never hit a ball better than this in the rest of his life.