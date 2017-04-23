£27m Man Utd misfit has pick of PL rivals with three-team battle this summer

Man Utd defender Luke Shaw is reportedly attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has had his problems with Jose Mourinho this season, which in turn have contributed to him being limited to just 18 appearances in all competitions.

While he has seemingly made a slight breakthrough in recent weeks having forced his way back into the team, there are still question marks over his future at Old Trafford after his boss questioned his spirit to recover from injury earlier this season before admitting that he’d fallen way down the pecking order.

Having signed the England international for £27m from Southampton in 2014, as per BBC Sport, things haven’t got to plan for Shaw since moving to Manchester as a serious injury has also played its part in stunting his progress.

Nevertheless, he could be given the opportunity to start afresh this summer as The Sun claim that Liverpool, City and Tottenham are all keen on acquiring his services.

Naturally, selling to one of their direct rivals is probably not at the top of United’s wishlist, and so it may come down to who offers the most attractive proposal which will enable Mourinho to go out and buy a more than capable replacement.

It’s clear why the three clubs in question need a new left-back, with Jurgen Klopp needing to find a natural in that role having played James Milner out of position there all season.

Speculation has linked Pep Guardiola with a move for Danny Rose which would leave Tottenham in trouble, and if that move wasn’t to happen then City will need reinforcements to replace their ageing stars in their current backline.

It’s an intriguing situation for Shaw, and time will tell as to whether he wants to continue to fight for his place at United or move on, while Mourinho and the club will undoubtedly have a say in it too.