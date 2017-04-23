Tottenham out to repeat Dele Alli success with swoop for League Two teenager

Tottenham are reportedly weighing up a summer move for Blackpool starlet Bright Osayi-Samuel after an impressive campaign this year.

The 19-year-old has bagged five goals and provided three assists in 37 outings in all competitions this season, and it has seemingly been enough to attract the attention of Tottenham.

According to The Sun, scouts from Aston Villa and Everton have also been keeping an eye on him, while Arsenal are also said to be interested which suggests that we could have a top talent on our hands.

However, Spurs look set to make a bid for him, with Mauricio Pochettino prioritising that area of his squad with Osayi-Samuel drawing comparisons with another target in Wilfried Zaha.

After the disappointment of losing their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Saturday, Tottenham will look to dust themselves down and put as much pressure on Antonio Conte’s side as possible between now and the end of the season in the Premier League title race.

Regardless of what happens though, it’s evident that the north London outfit are a team in the ascendancy, and with a return to the Champions League next season, they’ll be looking to bolster their squad this summer.

Having hit the jackpot with a swoop for Dele Alli from MK Dons, it appears as though they could be trying to repeat the trick with Pochettino building an exciting and youthful squad while working within the club’s financial limitations and looking to acquire players with talent and significant room for development.

The Argentine tactician has done an excellent job thus far, and Spurs fans will undoubtedly have faith in him that this could turn out to be another top signing if they beat out the competition.