FA Cup semi irrelevant now as Chelsea and Tottenham resume Premier League title battle, but Blues won’t bottle it

By Kevin Peacock – Chelsea blogger and founder of chelseafcwebnews.com

Following on from Chelsea’s victory against Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend, both teams return to league action this week. How will the result affect either team?

Before the game Saturday, the talk was that if Spurs were to beat Chelsea the title race would be well and truly on. The momentum would have shifted to the white side of North London and Chelsea could crumble under the pressure that Spurs succumbed to last season.

As it turned out, a tricky afternoon saw the Blues come away with a 4-2 win. Suddenly the result didn’t seem to matter. I’m not sure the result was ever going make a difference as to where the Premier League title ultimately ends up.

What I do know, from looking at the last eight games played though, is that the two form teams in the league at the moment are Tottenham with 21 points, followed by Crystal Palace with 19 points. And Spurs travel to Selhurst Park for a Wednesday evening London derby.

Tonight, Chelsea face a Southampton side that can blow hot or cold and have taken just 10 points from a possible 24. The Blues themselves have won five, drawn one and lost two. One of those defeats at home to Crystal Palace, self-same conquerors of Liverpool at the weekend.

On paper, with the expected return of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, you would expect Chelsea to overcome an indifferent Southampton side. That would restore their seven-point lead ahead of the following night’s derby.

If that happens, big questions will asked of Mauricio Pochettino’s men. What have they learned from last seasons meltdown, if anything?

One thing they, and the rest of League could learn from Chelsea is that it doesn’t matter how much possession you have… Jermaine Jenas.

It doesn’t matter how pretty your football is. There are two things that win football matches, just two, goals and supreme mental strength. While Chelsea have sometimes struggled with the goals, they have never, ever ‘bottled it’.

Actually if I could bottle it, any of the current top six teams would snatch my hand off to get some. This time next year Rodney…