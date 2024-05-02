(Video) – “We really believe in what we are doing” – Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Chelsea’s win

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 on Thursday night to record a much needed win in their bid for European football next season.

Mauricio Pochettino headed into the game against his former club under huge pressure, and with 14 players missing through injury.

The players available stepped up and delivered a brilliant performance with Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson scoring the goals.

It’s been a really difficult season for Pochettino, but there have been positive signs over the last two games, helped by a tactical change inverting Marc Cucurella into midfield.

The win moves Chelsea up to eighth, just three points behind Manchester United in sixth, with the race for the Europa League set to go down to the wire.

After the game the Chelsea boss, spoke of how pleased he was with the performance, and despite the difficulties this season, both him and the players believe in what they are doing.

Watch: Pochettino reacts to Chelsea’s win over Spurs