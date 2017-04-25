Man Utd offer £200k-a-week deal to key cog to fend off Euro rivals

Man Utd have reportedly prepared a big-money new contract for David De Gea in order for him to commit his future and reject a move to Real Madrid.

The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper has long been linked with a move back to the Spanish capital to join Los Blancos, but after a sale fell through in 2015, he has since stayed and continued to prove his importance at Old Trafford.

However, according to The Sun, United are having to go to bigger measures to ensure that he doesn’t leave this summer, as they will offer him £200,000-a-week to stay.

That will be a blow to Madrid as they won’t be able to compete with that level of salary, with the Sun noting that it was a similar scenario with Paul Pogba last summer as United were able to flex their financial muscle and snap up the Frenchman ahead of their European rivals by offering superior personal terms.

Whether it’s enough on this occasion to convince De Gea to stay remains to be seen, but it’s clear from Real’s perspective that they will look to upgrade in that position this summer in order to replace Keylor Navas.

As noted in the report, Chelsea ace Thibaut Courtois has also been mentioned as a possible target, but it appears as though Man Utd have had to take action and guard again losing one of their most influential and reliable players.

After an initially tricky period in England, De Gea has gone from strength to strength in Manchester and has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe. Jose Mourinho will surely want to keep him, but it remains to be seen if the will of the player is still to stay and accept a lucrative new deal.