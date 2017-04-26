(Video) Christian Eriksen breaks Crystal Palace’s resolve with stunning strike to give Tottenham the lead

Tottenham have finally taken the lead against a stubborn Crystal Palace side.

Spurs needed a victory tonight if they wanted any chance of edging past Chelsea and lifting the Premier League title in May. With 15 minutes to go, the scores were level and the home side were standing firm.

However, Christian Eriksen was not going to stand by and see his side fall short at Selhurst Park. What a goal this is from Eriksen, he’s having a stellar season.