Liverpool suffer transfer blow despite offering 5x wages for left-back solution

Atletico Madrid are reportedly pushing youngster Theo Hernandez towards Barcelona, which could leave Liverpool disappointed this summer.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Alaves where he has benefited from regular first-team football having featured in 34 games in all competitions so far this season.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp needs to address his issue at left-back this summer, with James Milner preferred to Alberto Moreno in an unnatural position to the stalwart.

As noted by the Daily Star, the Reds set their sights on the teenager, but it looks as though they could miss out if the latest reports are to be believed which will mean Klopp will have to look elsewhere this summer as he looks to bolster his defensive options across the backline.

According to Don Balon, Atleti are trying to convince the defender that a move to Barcelona would be the best move as they hope to prise Jordi Alba away from the Catalan giants in exchange. Further, it’s suggested that Atleti don’t want him to join city rivals Real Madrid, and so are keen on this switch.

As noted in that Star report, Liverpool were said to be willing to offer five times his current salary to try and convince him to move to Anfield, but it looks as though they may come up short in their pursuit with Barca likely to be the first option.

Given that it isn’t a done deal yet, there’s still a chance for the Reds to swoop in and make the move happen, and so they will likely continue to monitor the situation. Nevertheless, it doesn’t sound too promising at this stage as Atleti and Barcelona put their heads together and try to work out a deal that satisfies both parties.