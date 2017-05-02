Arsenal ace in foul-mouthed tirade after Tottenham loss as season gets worse

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil allegedly lost his cool after the defeat to Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday, telling the club doctor to “f*** off”.

The German international has had a torrid season on the whole, or at least the second half of it as he has come under fire from all quarters over his performances.

Although he’s registered 11 goals and 11 assists in 38 outings in all competitions, he has frustrated on countless occasions, with Sunday being one of those games where he went missing in a big clash yet again.

According to The Sun, after being selected as the first player to take a drugs test after the derby at White Hart Lane, he lost his temper and swore at doctor Gary O’Driscoll after his request before leaving stud marks on a door after he kicked it in frustration.

Shortly after it was made clear to him that he would be fined if he didn’t agree to the request, he agreed to undergo the test but it’s just another chapter in a frustrating few months for the 28-year-old.

Ozil’s contract has just over 12 months remaining on it and having yet signed an extension, there are question marks over his future in north London.

While his counter-argument will naturally be that he’s being made a scapegoat for the bigger problems at Arsenal, it’s difficult not to criticise him as he is one of Arsene Wenger’s chief creative players and if he isn’t influencing games in the attacking third, then he can be somewhat of a liability.