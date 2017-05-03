£75,000-a-week Tottenham star linked to Barcelona, agent comments on transfer talk

The agent of Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has responded to reports linking the Danish international with a transfer to Barcelona.

Eriksen has been linked with interest from the La Liga giants by various outlets, per the London Evening Standard, who have translated an interview agent Martin Schoots gave to Danish newspaper BT.

Schoots told the publication that Eriksen just wants to play an important role for the team, but he also found time to promote the 25-year-old by claiming that his assisting abilities were second to none.

“I prefer not to comment on what the newspapers write about the future,” Schoots said. “The only thing Christian wants to do is focus on playing his matches.

“We let the rumours be rumoured, even now, when Christian’s merits as a player who sets up a goal are better than anyone else, and now he scores also very important goals.

“Christian just wants to be important for the team, it is the only thing that matters to him.”

There is no denying Eriksen’s greatness at creating chances and setting up goals.

Kevin De Bruyne (13) is the only player to assist more goals than Eriken (12) in the Premier League this season, but the Spurs star has also netted eight times himself, compared to the Man City midfielder’s haul of four.

Eriksen signed a new contract at White Hart Lane earlier this season and he is currently paid £75,000 per week, according to The Standard.