Chelsea face huge concern as Italian giants prepare €15m-a-year deal for most influential figure

Speculation linking Inter with Antonio Conte isn’t going away, and that will undoubtedly lead to concern at Chelsea over the Italian’s future.

The Blues are on the brink of winning the Premier League title this season, while they could also do the domestic double with the FA Cup too.

However, there are still concerns and reservations over whether or not Conte is in it for the long haul at Stamford Bridge, particularly given that his family continue to live in Italy.

Therefore, a return to his homeland will always be an attractive proposition depending on the job in question, and it appears as though Inter are ready to do whatever it takes to convince him to join them.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri and their ambitious owners Suning Group are ready to spend big this summer in order to qualify for the Champions League next season.

In order to do that, they are willing to offer Conte or Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone a salary of €15m-a-year to oversee their success.

Further, there will also be bonuses linked with results and trophies, while they will guarantee that they will heavily invest in the squad to ensure that they are in an immediate position to compete.

It will be hard for any top manager to reject such a proposal from both a financial and football perspective, but as we’ve noted on several occasions previously, there is surely a major sticking point in all of this.

Conte’s history with Juventus as both a player and coach will make it very difficult for him to join their fierce old rivals, and so that has to be considered in this situation too.

In contrast, an offer to move back to Italy, despite his early success with Chelsea, to allow him to be with his family could be the overriding factor in all of this which will see his allegiances fall down the priority list.