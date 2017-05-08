Jose Mourinho identifies Rooney replacement, Man Utd to swoop this summer

Manchester United will reportedly make a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus this summer as he’s been identified as Wayne Rooney’s replacement.

The 31-year-old England international has won all there is to win during his 13-year spell at Old Trafford, while he is now the club’s all-time record goalscorer having surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton earlier this season.

With all that there is to be achieved at United already secured, he has been widely linked with making a move elsewhere this summer as he shows signs of decline and it appears as though Mourinho is making plans to further bolster his squad this summer.

According to Don Balon, Atletico Madrid are keen on Reus, who has put his injury troubles behind him this season and returned to playing at a high level as he’s chipped in with 11 goals and eight assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

However, it’s added that the Spanish giants will face stiff competition from the Red Devils, as Mourinho is keen to swoop for the German international himself as he eyes a replacement for Rooney in his squad.

United have been linked with countless forwards around Europe even before the summer transfer window has opened for business, and it’s only likely to ramp up in volume and strength when the season finishes.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic now unlikely to return after suffering a serious knee injury last month with his contract set to expire in two months time, not only will Rooney need to potentially be replaced but the loss of the former Swedish international will need to be addressed too and so perhaps Reus won’t be the only new face in the United attacking line-up ahead of next season.