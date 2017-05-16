Arsenal fans won’t appreciate Man Utd legend’s transfer tip for Mourinho

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has urged his old club to target a summer swoop for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez to give the club a major lift.

With the Chilean international entering the final 12 months of his current contract, speculation has been rife over his future as it’s unclear if he’ll sign a new deal and prolong his stay at the Emirates.

Much will likely also depend on Arsene Wenger’s decision as his deal expires this summer, but Giggs sees a similar pattern to that which saw United snap up Robin van Persie from Arsenal five years ago and believes that Jose Mourinho should pounce too.

“He’s a brilliant player,” Giggs told Premier League Productions, as noted by Sky Sports. “His work rate, the effect he has on his team-mates, a winner.

“You can just feel that Sanchez would give his team-mates a lift.

“When we bought Van Persie you’re buying a ready-made superstar and everyone was like ‘Van Persie scores 25 goals a season. What a brilliant buy’. And it gives not only the fans a lift, but the players.”

Van Persie scored 26 goals in the league in his first season at Old Trafford, helping to deliver United’s last title. With major reinforcements expected to arrive this summer, it seems Giggs believes his former club are better off looking closer to home rather than spending big on a European star.

It’s difficult to disagree with him looking at Sanchez’s influence this season which has seen him score 21 goals in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if he’s willing to swap Arsenal for United and if the two clubs can reach an agreement as the former will undoubtedly have no interest whatsoever in allowing him to move to a direct rival.