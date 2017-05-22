Man Utd ace causes mass panic with cryptic message hinting at exit

Man Utd supporters have been left sweating over the future of David De Gea after he posted a worrying message on Instagram on Sunday.

The Spaniard has long been linked with an exit from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid keen on signing him for almost two years now. As The Express noted at the weekend, via Portuguese outlets, the latest suggestion is that Jose Mourinho is already looking for a replacement.

With that in mind, seeing the post below has naturally sparked more concern amongst Man Utd supporters, as many have interpreted it as a farewell message.

It’s not completely clear that is the case at this stage and so it remains to be seen whether or not De Gea is preparing for a return to Spain, but the signs aren’t good.

That was the sentiment shared with those leaving messages on the post, with the overriding theme being United fans pleading with him not to leave.

While there were a few cheeky Real Madrid fans in there enjoying the suggestion that he’s Bernabeu bound, it would have only made the mood worse for the set of supporters seemingly set to lose one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe.

It’s difficult to see why Madrid would opt to make a change at this point given Keylor Navas has been an ever-present in their La Liga success and potential Champions League triumph this season, but having failed to fully convince all concerned, it looks as though De Gea could be heading back to the Spanish capital this summer to fill the role on a long-term basis and improve Zinedine Zidane’s squad further.