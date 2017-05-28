Liverpool to rival Manchester rivals for £39m star as Klopp eyes key solution to headache

Liverpool are reportedly ready to compete with both Manchester United and Manchester City for the signing of Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy.

The Ligue 1 champions look like they risk losing several key players this summer, with Pep Guardiola already swooping for Bernardo Silva earlier this week.

It appears as though the Spanish tactician will return for Mendy, but United and Liverpool are ready to rival them for his signature, as per The Liverpool Echo, although it sounds as though it’s going to cost them.

What is clear is that the 22-year-old would be a sensible signing for all three Premier League giants, who are in need of bringing in a quality, first-choice left-back for the foreseeable future.

In Jurgen Klopp’s case, he can’t continue to play James Milner there out of position forever, and Alberto Moreno will surely be on his way out of Anfield sooner rather than later having been snubbed this season. As a result, it has to be a priority for him this summer to sign a new left-back, especially with the return of Champions League football next season.

However, as noted in the report, Mendy is going to really test their financial strength and ability to compete with the likes of City and United, as it’s claimed that the former will bid £39m to sign him.

Given that’s more than Liverpool’s club record signing of Andy Carroll for £35m in 2011, it’s difficult to see how the Reds will rival them. Klopp is expected to spend heavily this summer, but that’s a lot of money for one player, and a left-back at that, when he has other areas to address too.