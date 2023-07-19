Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has signed for a new club

Former Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has signed for Ligue 1 club Lorient on a free transfer, according to BBC Sport.

The 29-year-old’s contract at City recently expired and his future had looked in major doubt after a long-running trial for rape allegations made against him.

Mendy was recently found not guilty and is now free to resume his playing career, though he won’t be returning to the Etihad Stadium.

Lorient have snapped Mendy up, with the former France international signing a two-year deal with the club.

Mendy had been a key player for City prior to this saga, so it will be interesting to see if he can get back to his best and revive his career back in his native France.

