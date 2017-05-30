Mourinho outbid by Guardiola by staggering €45m for wonderkid, Man City table €45m bid for teammate too

It seems as though Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and the club are intent on making some serious moves in the summer transfer market.

Having already signed Bernardo Silva from Monaco for £43m, as reported by BBC Sport, it looks as though the Spanish tactician intends on raiding the Ligue 1 champions further.

Leonardo Jardim has seen a number of gems emerge this season, but he could risk losing more with City reportedly linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe and Benjamin Mendy.

As seen in the tweets below from Get French Football, and the specific graphic taken from Canal Plus, it’s speculated that there are some serious bids being tabled for Monaco’s youngsters.

Canal Plus also appear to validate the existence of a €85m bid from Manchester United & €130m offer from Manchester City for Kylian Mbappé. — Get French Football (@GFFN) May 29, 2017

This information comes from a Canal Plus graphic which also suggests that Manchester City have put €45m on the table for Benjamin Mendy. pic.twitter.com/jaCEFYPPGV — Get French Football (@GFFN) May 29, 2017

It seems as though Guardiola is in a battle with Manchester United over the signing of Mbappe, but he probably doesn’t have too much to be worried about based on the figures mentioned.

As per Canal Plus, Mourinho and United have offered €85m for the highly-talented 18-year-old, but they’ve been blown out the water by a monster bid of around €130m from their city rivals, as noted in the above tweets.

Further, the graphic suggests that City are ready to bid an additional €45m for Mendy as they look to solve their problems at left-back ahead of next season, having opted to release Gael Clichy last week.

As for Mbappe, there’s no doubt he’s a top talent. With 26 goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions this past season, he even showed on the big stages in the Champions League that he’s the real deal.

However, €130m is an insane amount of money to spend on a player who has had one season at the top, but if this is to be believed, then Guardiola is ready to fire on all cylinders this transfer window.