5 strikers on Man United shortlist named as Antoine Griezmann deal looks off

Manchester United have pulled the plug on their move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, according to The Express, who have named five other strikers that the Red Devils would prefer to sign this summer.

Griezmann told Quotidien last month that there was a 6/10 chance of him joining United, but those odds appear to have changed.

Antoine Griezmann tells French TV there is a ‘six in 10 possibility’ of him signing for Man United this summer!?????pic.twitter.com/T0WjAG3S2h — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 22, 2017

The Express claim that United are no longer prioritising signing another no.10 and that they will instead go all out to land a new no.9.

United’s change in policy has apparently been influenced by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury diagnosis, with the Swedish frontman likely ruled out until early 2018.

Everton star Romelu Lukaku is United’s top target, per The Express, who add that Torino forward Andrea Belotti, Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Borussia Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are possible back-up options.

The newspaper report that Tottenham Hotspur and England talisman Harry Kane is also highly thought of by United bigwigs, although they know that they have very little chance of recruiting him this summer.

