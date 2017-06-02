Liverpool dealt transfer blow as £28m bid rejected claim latest reports

After claims that Liverpool were edging close to securing the signing of Roma winger Mohamed Salah, the latest reports suggest that their offer has been rejected.

The 24-year-old was a key figure for the Giallorossi this past season, scoring 19 goals and providing 15 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp is seemingly keen to bolster his options on the flanks, and the Egyptian ace would certainly tick the right boxes for him if he was to arrive at Anfield.

However, according to Sky Sports, the deal is not as far down the road as speculation on Thursday suggested, as they claim that their colleagues in Italy have informed them that a £28m bid has been rejected by Roma.

That in turn will now ask the question as to whether or not the Reds are likely to increase their offer to test Roma’s resolve further, but Klopp may well be inclined to consider other options if he doesn’t deem this deal to be value for money depending on Roma’s demands.

The German tactician is wasting little time in bringing in reinforcements, with Dominic Solanke arriving from Chelsea this week, while Sky Sports note that Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

They’ll have to be quick with their Champions League qualifier ahead later in the summer, but time will tell whether or not Salah will be a Liverpool player by then, as Roma continue to fend the Reds off for now in their pursuit of one of their most influential players.