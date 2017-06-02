Pep Guardiola secures third Man City signing, £39.8m splashed out as spree continues

Man City have reportedly completed the signing of Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy in a deal worth £39.8m as Pep Guardiola’s spending spree heats up.

Fresh from signing Bernardo Silva for £43m last week, as per BBC Sport, the Spanish tactician has raided the Ligue 1 champions again as he addresses a key problem area in his squad.

According to The Sun, City will splash out almost £40m on Mendy, with the 22-year-old agreeing to a £100,000-a-week contract while he’s signed on for a four-year deal.

It’s suggested that the transfer fee could increase depending on City’s success moving forward, while the move is expected to be made official when the Frenchman returns from international duty.

Guardiola is wasting no time in bringing in reinforcements this summer, as he’s already taken his spending to over £120m after just a week having also signed Ederson from Benfica for a fee of £34.9m, as reported by The Guardian.

It’s even added in the Sun’s report that he’s set to switch his focus to the next signing with Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk the next name on the transfer shortlist.

As for the full-back situation though, having released the likes of Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta, that was always going to be the priority for Guardiola and he has seemingly addressed the left side with the arrival of Mendy.

However, critics will slam this spending spree as ultimately it’s not really testing the Spaniard as a coach if he can go out and throw £40m here and £40m there on new signings who are already established and have been key players for teams this past season.

Nevertheless, if he has the means to do it then why not, and it looks as though City are really putting together a strong squad to compete for major honours next season.