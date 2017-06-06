Jose Mourinho battles familiar face as Man Utd boss chases £60m Real Madrid superstar

Man Utd are reportedly in a transfer battle with Inter as both clubs are in talks with Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez.

It’s been a difficult year for the 25-year-old, as he has been forced into a limited role at the Bernabeu this season with 33 appearances in all competitions.

However, he’s still managed 11 goals and 13 assists in that time to show his quality, but having been snubbed in big games all season, it’s potentially time for him to move on.

According to The Sun, both United and Inter are monitoring his situation and have started talks with Madrid, but they will have to dig deep into their pockets as he won’t leave for anything less than £60m.

While there is an element of there being an issue with the player himself given he has had these troubles since he moved to the Spanish capital in 2014, there is the overriding argument that he deserves a more prominent role for a top club to really flourish.

Either Man Utd or Inter would arguably him offer him that, and as shown with Colombia and former clubs Monaco and Porto, he will play a crucial role in the right environment.

Zinedine Zidane will undoubtedly need depth and quality next season as Los Blancos go for countless trophies all over again, and so there will need to be a balancing act too in terms of who is needed and who can be replaced moving forward.