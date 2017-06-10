Jose Mourinho to complete first Man Utd summer signing on Wednesday, £35m swoop set

Man Utd are reportedly set to complete the signing of Benfica and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof on Wednesday to kick-start their summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with a move said to be close in January before it was seemingly put on hold.

According to The Sun though, it’s expected to be wrapped up this week, with the Benfica ace flying to Manchester after international duty concludes as he will complete a £35m switch to United while signing a five-year deal with the Red Devils.

It’s claimed that the commanding centre-half told friends on Friday night prior to the World Cup qualifier against France that he can’t wait to join “such a massive club” as he insisted that he would “fight for his team and fans”.

Further, a source told the Sun that ‘it’s a done deal’, with Lindelof expected to undergo his medical on Wednesday and put pen-to-paper on a contract with Man Utd to become their first major summer signing as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his squad significantly ahead of next season.

Having publicly slammed the likes of Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw at times this season, the Portuguese tactician was always going to prioritise bolstering his backline, despite the fact that they boasted an impressive defensive record last season with the second best defence in the Premier League.

A long-term central defensive partner for Eric Bailly was needed though, and it appears as though United have found one in Lindelof as they look to shore things up at the back and add quality and depth to the squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.