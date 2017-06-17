Tottenham demand whopping £50m for key ace as PL rivals circle

Man Utd have reportedly been told that if they wish to sign Eric Dier from Tottenham this summer, it will cost them a staggering £50m.

After securing their first summer signing in Victor Lindelof earlier this week, it appears as though Jose Mourinho is in a rush to get his business done early if possible.

The Portuguese tactician will undoubtedly be hoping to add several new faces to his squad this summer to significantly strengthen it, and it appears as though Dier remains on that list of targets.

According to The Telegraph though, he may have trouble convincing the United hierarchy to splash out a whopping £50m on the England international, even though he’s seen as the long-term replacement for Michael Carrick.

The veteran midfielder will continue at Old Trafford for another year at least after signing a new contract, and although he continues to play an important role, Mourinho is certainly right to be looking for a long-term successor now.

It’s added that he would play Dier in midfield which is where the 23-year-old prefers to play, while he would earn around £150,000-a-week at Old Trafford, which compared to the £70,000-a-week deal that he signed with Spurs last year shows the gulf in spending power and financial muscle that United have compared to Tottenham.

While it’s important that he doesn’t forget how important Tottenham have been for his career in that Mauricio Pochettino has improved him considerably while the opportunity to play regularly has seen him become an important part of the England squad too, it has to be weighed up with the positives of making the move to join a European giant now.

Tottenham will be desperate to keep him, and especially given it’s a direct rival interested, but time will tell if Dier is ready to push for a move to Man Utd this summer.