Barcelona target tells Euro giants he wants out after not-so-secret meeting

Marco Verratti has reportedly informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club this summer, with a move to Barcelona being touted.

The 24-year-old moved to the French capital in 2012, and has collected four Ligue 1 titles and a staggering 11 other domestic trophies during his time with PSG.

However, he has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, and according to The Sun, it looks as though he wants a move to Barcelona ahead of next season.

Considered one of the best creative midfielders in Europe, Verratti has all the technical skill, vision and passing range to make him tailor-made to be a Barca player, and it looks as though he’s edging ever closer to a move to the Nou Camp.

It’s claimed that the Italian international met with a Barcelona official in Ibiza over the weekend to hold initial discussions over a deal, and while that’s undoubtedly a positive step, there is no suggestion that a fee or personal terms have been agreed as of yet.

In turn, there’s a long way to go at this stage with PSG unlikely to want to lose one of their best players but Sport note that Verratti could push for a move to get his way although it could take a world transfer record bid of around £132m to prise him away as per the Sun.

It seems to be a long way from happening, but the key factor could potentially be that Verratti wants the move, and that could force PSG into selling rather than keeping a player against his will.