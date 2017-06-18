Liverpool enter £61m transfer battle for prolific in-demand Euro striker

Liverpool are reportedly ready to battle plenty of competition in the race to try and sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent scorers in Europe over the last few years and enjoyed his most prolific campaign yet this past season with 40 goals in 46 games in all competitions.

With Dortmund struggling to compete for major honours with regards to the Bundesliga title and the Champions League, it’s no surprise that he continues to be linked with an exit, while it’s equally as unsurprising that there is plenty of interest from around Europe.

According to The Sun, the Gabon international is a target for Liverpool who will have to fend off the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United, with Jurgen Klopp looking to be reunited with his star man from his days at Dortmund.

On paper, putting Aubameyang alongside the likes of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane would be a dream for most managers, and it appears as though Klopp is hoping to push ahead with a move for the £61m-rated striker, as per the report.

Having previously got the best out of Aubameyang, coupled with his form last season, it looks like a very dangerous partnership if they are to reunite on Merseyside.

Whether or not he’s able to take him to Anfield remains to be seen though, but as Liverpool prepare to return to the Champions League, they will continue to be linked with the top names around Europe as they hope to significantly strengthen the squad ahead of next season.