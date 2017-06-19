Barcelona make contact ahead of major €100m signing this summer

Barcelona have reportedly conceded that they’ve made an enquiry with Paris Saint-Germain as they look to sign Marco Verratti this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have taken the first step towards making the big-money signing, as they have made contact with the French outfit over the Italian international.

It’s added that PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi remains adamant that Verratti is going nowhere, but the biggest problem for him is that the player himself is said to have made it known to PSG officials that he wants to join Barcelona and isn’t interested in returning to Paris for another season.

In turn, the transfer saga is likely to be drawn out as both sides seem absolute in their desires, with Verratti expected back at pre-season training next month, while he waits for updates to see if he gets his move to the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, The Independent claim that the 24-year-old will cost Barca around €100m, and so that presents its own problems for the Blaugrana, as they will likely have to sell others in order to raise the necessary funds to acquire Verratti.

As difficult as it seems for a deal to be done, it must surely be worth it from Barcelona’s perspective given the player in question. Verratti is already widely regarded as one of the best creative midfielders in Europe, and with his technical quality, vision and passing, he would undoubtedly be a dream addition to the Barca midfield.

Provided that they’re ready to wait it out and continue to probe for progress with PSG in talks, it may be in Barcelona’s best interests to persevere and be patient in their bid to land their primary target this summer.