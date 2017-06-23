Chelsea star agrees personal terms with Man Utd, Mourinho set to seal key reunion

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The Serbian international has been heavily linked with a move to United in recent weeks, and it looks as though the Red Devils have got their man.

According to the Manchester Evening News, personal terms have been verbally agreed upon, and now the Premier League giants need to reach an agreement with Chelsea on a transfer fee.

However, they could be forced to wait until Antonio Conte has brought in a replacement, as the Italian tactician won’t want to be left short in that department when the new season gets underway.

It’s added in the report that United will now likely drop their reported interest in the likes of Tottenham’s Eric Dier, as they will settle on Matic being the enforcer alongside Paul Pogba in the heart of their midfield.

Some will still question the decision to reunite as they will remember the infamous game in which Matic was brought on and later substituted by Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea the season before last.

However, as he’s shown with Juan Mata this past year, the Portuguese tactician isn’t ready to hold grudges and will start with a clean slate with players, and in truth, the decision to sign Matic will be a very sensible one given what he can contribute to the team.

The 28-year-old was an almost ever-present in Chelsea’s Premier League title-winning side last year, making 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing nine assists.

In addition, it’s his ability to dictate a game in midfield and break up play to set his side on their way in an attacking sense that will be crucial to United if they sign him, as it will likely free up Pogba too.