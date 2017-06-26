(Photo) Liverpool stars meet up with Barcelona ace, sparks fresh exit talk

Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho is enjoying a busy summer in Brazil, but after being joined by Neymar, it has sparked more speculation over his future.

The playmaker has already shown Alberto Moreno around some hotspots in his homeland and attended Roberto Firmino’s wedding as he’s evidently keen to see his Liverpool teammates over the summer.

With Champions League qualifiers coming up and a big season ahead for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they look to compete in the Premier League and in Europe, it will be a huge boost for all concerned at Anfield to see their most prized asset continuing to show his closeness with his current teammates.

Then Neymar came along. The Barcelona forward hasn’t been shy previously when speaking about the possibility of Coutinho joining him at the Nou Camp, and that has in turn sparked angry responses from Liverpool fans who unsurprisingly don’t appreciate their best player being paired with other clubs.

As seen on Goal.com, it looks like we’re facing another tricky situation after Coutinho was pictured with Firmino and Neymar which has made them ask the question as to whether or not a move to Barca was discussed.

In fairness, such has been the strength of the rumours and given how long they’ve been going on for, it’s not a long shot to suggest that the pair maybe discussed the possibility of him moving again in their latest hang out as they’re clearly close friends and would relish the chance to play alongside each other for club and country.

However, for now it’s just mere speculation and after enjoying such a productive season last year, barring a period after the turn of the year when he returned from injury, Coutinho has proven on countless occasions how important he is for Liverpool moving forward and they won’t have any interest in losing him.