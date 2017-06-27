Man Utd prepare £40m bid for midfield ace, and it’s not Nemanja Matic

Man Utd are reportedly ready to offer £40m to try and prise Radja Nainggolan away from Roma this summer as an alternative to Nemanja Matic.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on a reunion with his former Chelsea midfielder, who could cost around the same price and would earn £125,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tactician would be going with the tried and tested and arguably the safer option given Matic, 28, has proven his importance for Chelsea in recent seasons and has plenty left in the tank to continue to do a job for United if necessary.

However, it’s been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport that it isn’t quite so cut and dry, as Mourinho has been contacting people close to Nainggolan to express his interest in the player and to try and convince him to move to England this summer.

The 29-year-old is a perfect fit for the Premier League. From his tenacity, powerful box-to-box performances and eye for goal, he would be a very popular and influential figure at Man Utd if he joined the club.

Given he would cost the same as Matic, there’s an argument to be made that United should prioritise him if there is a chance he will leave the Italian capital this summer, as ultimately he is a more dynamic and exciting addition to the team.

With Roma and Nainggolan in contract talks and with the arrival of Rick Karsdorp, there are growing concerns at the Stadio Olimpico as they look set to see a number of key figures leave the summer. Time will tell if Nainggolan will be part of that group to move on, with United ready to pounce it seems.