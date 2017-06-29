Chelsea identify cheaper alternative to £70m Van Dijk and £50m Bonucci

Chelsea’s desire to sign a new centre-back this summer is no secret.

The Blues, who offloaded John Terry at the end of last season, have been linked with two of world football’s hottest defensive properties.

However, The Telegraph claim that the Blues are unwilling to meet Southampton’s £70m asking price for Virgil van Dijk, while the £50m Juventus are demanding for Leonardo Bonucci is also seen as a little too much.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are now eyeing an alternative who could cost just over half of Bonucci’s valuation. That man is Roma defender Kostas Manolas.

The Greece international, 26, had been poised to join Zenit St Petersburg, per The Telegraph, but the same source are now reporting that Chelsea have been alerted by a dispute in wages.

The newspaper deny that Chelsea have made a bid for Manolas, but suggest that an offer in likely should the player’s proposed move to Russia fall through.