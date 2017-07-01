Jose Mourinho furious as £150m worth of Man Utd deals still to be done

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly far from impressed with the club’s transfer activity so far this summer with pre-season fast approaching.

The Red Devils will report back for training next week ahead of their pre-season tour of the US, and as of yet, Victor Lindelof is the only new arrival at Old Trafford.

That unsurprisingly hasn’t gone down well with Mourinho, as per The Sun, who suggest that the Portuguese tactician is furious that he hasn’t seen more of his targets arrive yet.

In an ideal world, all managers will want to get their summer business done as quickly as possible to give their new recruits as much time as possible to settle and prepare for the new season with their new teammates.

In this case, it’s getting a bit late in the day for United, with three specific targets mentioned in the report as being in the pipeline, but still nowhere near getting over the line.

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is supposedly the closest to joining in a £25m deal, although the wait goes on for the Serbian international to seal his reunion with Mourinho as Antonio Conte wants to sign a replacement first.

Elsewhere, United have had a £26m bid snubbed by Inter for Ivan Perisic, with the Croatian international having a £44m price-tag, while Mourinho is said to be pushing for Alvaro Morata, but the club are offering £60m for the Spaniard when Real Madrid want a staggering £80m fee.

In turn, that’s just shy of £150m worth of business still to be done by the Premier League giants, and amid a really slow summer for them, it would be no real surprise if Mourinho’s frustration is growing.

Time will tell as to whether or not any more new faces arrive this month now that the transfer window is officially open, but Mourinho will certainly be hoping they do.