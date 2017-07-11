(Video) Barcelona star Pique shows off his dance moves ahead of upcoming season

Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique uploaded a video to Instagram of him showing off his dancing and singing skills alongside Japanese comedian Daimaou Kosaka.

Pique, whose club Barcelona narrow missed out on second successive double last season after being pipped to the La Liga title by Real Madrid, posted the video of himself and Daimaou performing and singing along to the comedian’s song ‘PPAP’, which went viral a few months ago.

Judging by Pique’s singing and dance moves, we doubt he’ll be making a change of career path from footballer to singer any time soon.