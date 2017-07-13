Jose Mourinho gives Man Utd star final chance to prove his worth

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly handed left-back Luke Shaw a final reprieve to salvage his Old Trafford career this season.

The 22-year-old has struggled since sealing his £30m move from Southampton in 2014, as per The Express, as injuries, poor fitness and a lack of consistency have held him back from going on to the next level after initially impressing with the Saints.

Former boss Louis van Gaal wasn’t entirely convinced by him, and Mourinho himself has publicly hit out at the England international on more than one occasion over the past 12 months.

Couple that with competition from the likes of Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo, what was once a very bright picture has certainly diminished.

Nevertheless, he remains at Man Utd for now, and according to the Express, with Shaw close to full fitness after suffering ankle ligament damage in April, Mourinho has taken him to the US for the pre-season tour to train alone and continue his comeback, and it’s added that the Portuguese tactician is hopeful he can put his problems behind him.

It’s unlikely that he’ll feature in the pre-season games, which puts his place in the starting line-up for the start of the campaign in doubt as he’ll need to regain his match sharpness first.

At the age of 22 though, he still has a huge amount of time to turn things around, but the priority for him has to be recovering from this current injury and claiming his place in the line-up back. From that point onwards, it will be about finding consistency for club and country to prove that he can be the player that many expected him to develop into.