Chelsea fight Liverpool over £65m target, 40-goal superstar at centre of transfer battle

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly in a transfer scrap over the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 28-year-old has been heavily tipped to leave Germany this summer, and interest from around Europe is heating up as expected.

Having plundered in 40 goals in all competitions last season, with 31 in 32 Bundesliga appearances, it’s no surprise that many of the top clubs want the Gabon international as he has proven he can consistently find the back of the net at a high level.

However, according to The Sun, both Chelsea and Liverpool have made contact with Aubameyang’s representatives to try and seal an agreement on personal terms before launching a £65m raid.

Naturally, the connection with Jurgen Klopp is mentioned as the pair have previously worked together at Dortmund with the German tactician getting the best out of the prolific forward, and so a move to Anfield could be appealing to all parties.

In contrast, it’s claimed that the Reds owner are apprehensive about the figures involved in the deal, which in turn could open the door for Chelsea to swoop as Antonio Conte looks to add firepower to his squad, with or without Diego Costa at the club next season.

Aubameyang offers plenty of assurances given his form in recent years in Germany, and ultimately he would make any side better.

However, it remains to be seen who is willing to meet Dortmund’s demands of £65m as well as the £180,000-a-week wages being suggested in this report from the Sun, as they seem to be the biggest obstacle at this stage between Aubameyang and a move to the Premier League.